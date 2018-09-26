2 dads plead not guilty to killing their infant daughters

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men indicted last week in the separate murders of two infants pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Marc Flora, 29, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty by way of insanity to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder in the Aug. 18 stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter.

He is being held without bond, pending competency and sanity motions, said Nick Modarelli, chief assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.

Christian Sumpter, 24, of Austintown, was arraigned on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of endangering children in the Sept. 3 death of his 4-month-old daughter.

Prosecutors argued to have Sumpter held without bond, but the magistrate deferred a bond ruling to Sumpter’s trial court and Judge Anthony D’Apolito. That court is expected to remain in trial through today and it’s unclear when Judge D’Apolito could consider Sumpter’s bond, court officials said Tuesday.

