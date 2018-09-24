Ideological controversy on Forest Board culminates in resignations

Poland board meets Tuesday amid resignations, turmoil

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

Most people agree the Poland Municipal Forest – with its iconic bluebells that bloom before the summer canopy fills – is a community treasure.

That might be where the agreement ends.

Recent months have seen turmoil ranging from Facebook battles over garbage piles to the resignation of two members of the Poland Municipal Forest Board within weeks of each other.

A contingent of community members sees the forest as a wild and natural space that should be preserved.

Dr. Lauren Schroeder, Youngstown State University professor emeritus of evolution and ecology and a proponent of this perspective, said, “The specialness of the forest is its wildness. It is the quintessential value of the forest.”

Others see the forest as a public utility and want to take a more proactive approach to caring for the space.

These perspectives clash in decisions as fundamental as whether to clear dead trees.

“For a forest to be healthy, you have to open up canopies. If we do nothing, we’ll see more and more of [the forest] fallen and maybe even not allowing little trees to grow because there’s no sunlight,” said Elinor Zedaker, board chairwoman.

Schroeder argued against these measures, contending, “Dead trees are as much part of a forest as living trees.”

RESIGNATIONS

Frank Krygowski resigned June 18, and Beth Queen followed Aug. 27.

Both voiced concerns about the board’s management style.

“I am no longer able to support the emerging leadership style and apparent management philosophy being exhibited by those charged with governing Poland’s public entities,” Queen wrote.

While she did not speak to The Vindicator, her supporters said she believed not all voices were reflected in board meetings and decisions.

Krygowski agreed, saying in his letter the board had become less collaborative.

“For the past several years, policies have apparently been decided outside board meetings, then brought before the board for rushed rubber-stamp approvals,” he wrote.

Krygowski had clashed with Mayor Tim Sicafuse and village council on the village’s new policy on volunteering in the forest.

At the recommendation of the village’s insurance company, council adopted a resolution that requires community members to obtain permits to volunteer in the forest.

The policy’s opponents fear it discourages work in the forest.

Zedaker insists the requirement was born of a desire to protect community members and the village. She explained that community members would operate chain saws in the forest to clear fallen trees and branches.

“It was generated because of machinery being operated in here. Even if it’s not your mistake, you still have to defend yourself,” Zedaker said.

After the resignations, Sicafuse appointed two board members: Dr. Ian Renne, a professor of ecology at YSU, and Chris Graff, co-owner of an Allstate Insurance agency.

FOREST FRIENDS

Debate about the new requirement migrated to Facebook, where the Friends of the Forest group posted a picture of an overflowing trash can on its page.

When a comment suggested the person who posted the picture clean up the trash, the original poster wrote, “Yeah but the forest board says you need their permission to do ANY volunteer stuff in the woods.”

These policy decisions and debates may seem minor, but they serve as flash points for opposing ideologies of how to care for the forest.

“The permit restricts volunteers. The Friends of the Forest used to do a lot of volunteer work,” Krygowski said.

Schroeder added, “[Council] would like to control what is being done in the forest.”

VILLAGE ISSUES

In November 2017, village residents approved a 0.25-mill levy for forest maintenance.

On the list of pending projects is the restoration of the Mauthe Bridge, which was closed after being reviewed by MS Consultants of Youngstown.

The public has multiple perspectives on the bridge restoration. Hence, the process has been stalled.

Sicafuse said he hopes the availability of the levy funds will propel people to action in service of the community.

He is philosophical about the forest fuss, saying it reflects the extent to which “the community is invested in this beautiful space.”

People can next express their passions during Tuesday’s forest board meeting at 7:30 p.m. at village hall.

Zedaker encouraged everyone’s views.

“Opinions can be expressed at any time, and I think people are exercising that,” she said. “Come to a meeting. Write a letter.”