TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Allen B. Troyer, 39, of West Farmington, and Martha C. Miller, 36, of Bristolville.

Katrina N. Flavell, 36, of North Salt Lake, Utah, and Daniel P. Stephens, 38, of same.

Anthony M. McAnallen,28, of Warren, and Jessica K. Dawson, 28, of same.

Samantha A. Palmer, 23, of Newton Falls, and Kenneth W. Crow, 42, of same.

Nicholas B. Morrell, 25, of McDonald, and Jenna L. Golden, 23, of same.

Solange C. Nevels, 33, of Warren, and Gregory D. Walker, 45, of same.

Angelina M. Custer, 26, of Warren, and Megan R. Rupert, 28, of same.

Thomas A. Shimko, 39, of Warren, and Heather M. Burger, 42, of same.

Shawn R. Hendrickson, 31, of Cortland, and Taylor M. Palmer, 24, of same.

Daniel W. Moadus, 31, of Girard, and Nicole A. Anderson, 26, of same.

Michael J. Brown, 34, of Newton Falls, and Brandi N. Hays,36, of Mogadore.

Matthew K. Hodilok, 33, of Masury, and Kerry L. Murphy, 29, of Girard.

Mallory R. Garish, 34, of Warren, and Kurt J. Roth, 49, of Sharpsville, Pa.

Aaron D. Frank, 43, of Warren, and Natalie L. Chambers, 41, of Windham.

Kelsey B. Bancroft, 25, of Brookfield, and Justin R. Fisher, 30, of same.

Jennifer L. Gavalier, 40, of Girard, and Bryan R. Drennen, 43, of same.

Patrick J. Sims, 26, of Southington, and Alexandrea N. Parnell, 24, of same.

Rachel M. Woolf, 30, of Burghill, and Whittney D. Thompson, 28, address confidential.

Harry W. Austin, 71, of Warren, and Terri A. Agona, 63, of same.

Steven S. Chambers, 33, of Hubbard, and Danielle E. Dias, 33, of same.

Tsegaye D. Gebregiorgis, 40, of Vienna, and Amsalech T. Gesesse, 38, of same.

James C. Bendon, 53, of Hubbard, and Melissa A. Cross, 47, of Niles.

Adrian M. Kuhns, 24, of Middlefield, and IdaMae A. Hostettler, 18, of West Farmington.

Felicia M. Durman, 28, of Niles, and Andrew L. Cunningham, 30, of same.

Stephanie R. Carter, 26, of Cortland, and Christian J. Dennis, 26, of Youngstown.

Danielle L. Hatcher, 22, of Southington, and David R. Waid, 23, of same.

Todd D. Hemberger, 49, of Newton Falls, and Dena A. Tretera, 43, of same.

Michael J. Shank, 61, of Niles, and Shawntel C. Six, 45, of same.

Ethan M.C. Strock, 28, of Kinsman, and Amber M. Lipps, 38, of same.

Shyanne M. Bertuzzi, 18, of Warren, and Adam S. Ball, 20, of same.

Cathy L. Miller, 27, of Masury, and Carl P. Arnold, 38, of same.

Rebekah L. Dyson, 36, of Cortland, and Michael A. Bartholomew, 35, of North Bloomfield.

Jacob M. Chovan, 22, of Cortland, and Kayla V. Taktikos, 21, of same.

Autumn R. Reed, 23, of Hermitage, Pa., and David O.F. Sandoval, 26, of Hubbard.

Jeffrey S. Deane, 30, of Hubbard, and Amber A. Donahue, 29, of same.

James T. Murphy, 45, of Warren, and Lance R. Waters, 47, of Rockton, Pa.

Zachary T. Chapin, 25, of Warren, and Miranda F. Fabriti, 23, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Seoun Som and Brian J. Taillon.

Hadeal Mazen Yusuf and Firaus Odeh.

Divorces Asked

Charlotte M. Michael v. William J.C. Michael.

Joshua Barnes v. Caitlin Barnes.

Rosanna M. Bigley v. Kenneth R. Bigley Sr.

Rodney L. Miller v. Deanna W.K. Miller.

Harold T. Alexander v. Terri Newton.

Susan Pietrangeli v. Frank A. Pietrangeli.

DocketS

Sam Lamancusa v. Lazarus Project Inc., tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Alyssa Mrus et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eugene W. Walp et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown spouse et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nick F. Trina et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Raymond Kovac Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert R. Kinkis et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Harlan S. Hatch, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ethel H. Randolph et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Timothy J. Bowen et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nancy J. Marhulik et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Fabian J. Wiery et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brenda Bunch et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert D. Shearer et al, foreclosure.

M & T Bank v. Lisa M. Carter et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Charlotte M. Fader et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Garrick L. Matlock et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Evelyn J. Lewis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jonnelle F. Price et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rocco F. Altobelli et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Danielle L. Essad et al, foreclosure.

In the matter of disposition of evidence v. Trumbull Ashtabula Group, other civil.

Discover Bank v. George Walchak Jr., other civil.

Discover Bank v. Chad E. Harnet, other civil.

Roco Timber Creek Investors LLC et al v. Orem Timber Creek Limited Partnership et al, other civil.

Michael J. Jurenovich D.O. v. Daniel A. Murray, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Robin Gardner et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Sandra Young, other civil.

Webcollex LLC v. Destiny May, other civil.

Webcollex LLC v. Paul Chilton, other civil.

DNF Associates LLC, v. Kristen Hutchinson, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Joy Grafton et al, other civil.

DNF Associates LLC v. Rakia Henderson, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. April Cosby Williams, other civil.

Jeremy Jordan v. Tammy Gibbs, other civil.

Ronda Brooks v. Geraldine Palumbo et al, other civil.

Thomas Rebraca et al v. Huntington Bancshares Financial Corp., other civil.

Auto Owners Insurance Co. v. Dawnnita T. McCorkle, other civil.

University of Toledo v. Daniel Wolfe, other civil.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Travis M. Hagans, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Steven M. Blair, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jason Walker, other civil.

Amy F. Hendricks et al v. Beverly Brown et al, other civil.

Elizabeth Merritt v. Gina L. Kassander et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Jason M. Warren, other civil.

Trumbull County Commissioners et al v. Albert A. Starcher, other torts.

Tamara D. Traylor v. Joan M. Murphy, other torts.

Nicholas Cresanto et al v. Top Landscaping LLC et al, other torts.

Chad E. Jones v. Cody M. Dicapo, other torts.

Tracy J. Yontz v. PMS Industrial Services LLC t al, workers’ compensation.

Keith Logan v. Cassens Corp et al, workers’ compensation.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Edward V. Eve, money.

Chemical Bank v. William J. Brzezinski, money.

Calvary SPV I LLC v. Amber Hoostal, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Amy Robinson, money.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Joseph W. Perez, money.

Statebridge Co. LLC v. Monica D. Smith et al, money.