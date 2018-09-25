Six new Girard officers sworn in
GIRARD
Six new faces who have been serving the city for two months were officially recognized and sworn in during a Monday city council meeting.
Full-time police officers Anthony Weibel and Garrett Bass and part-time officers Patrick Demski, Maura Malvasi and Jenyia Anderson were sworn in by Mayor James Melfi. David Oaks is another new part-time officer, but was not present for the ceremony.
Councilman William Ryser noted two of the new officers are women and one is black, and contended the police force should be more reflective of the general population.
“It adds great value to our force, credibility to our city and makes our force more approachable for the public,” he said, adding that they are Girard High School alumni.
The part-time officers work no more than 29 hours a week and get paid $15 an hour with no benefits, and the full-time officers start at about $32,000 a year and have benefits, Melfi said.
