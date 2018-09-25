Ribbon cutting, open house Thursday for Rayen
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District invites the public to a ribbon-cutting for the new Youngstown Rayen Early College High School from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 20 W. Wood St.
CEO Krish Mohip said it’s an opportunity to show off the new school to the community.
“We’re very pleased with the new Youngstown Rayen Early College,” he said. “The new, larger space allows more students to take advantage of the opportunities afforded them at YREC.”
YREC students earn an associate’s degree upon high-school graduation.
The new space will accommodate about double the 240-student limit at its previously location in Fedor Hall on the Youngstown State University campus.
