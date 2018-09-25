Patrol seeks help in identifying ATV driver suspected in crash

BROOKFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying the driver of a 2009 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV that crashed head-on into a motorcycle on the state Route 82 on ramp to U.S. Route 62 Saturday, causing life-threatening injuries to the motorcyclist.

The 10:15 p.m. crash injured motorcyclist Charles Costea, 63, of Masury, who was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was driving a 1990 Harley Davidson northbound on Route 82 on ramp to Rout 62.

The ATV was traveling the wrong way on the same ramp and has not been identified, the patrol said. Any witnesses to the 10:15 p.m. crash is asked to call the patrol at 330-398-2321.

The ramp was shut down because of the crash investigaiton. The Brookfield Fire Department and Brookfield Police Department assisted with traffic control at the scene.