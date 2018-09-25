Pair arrested after car driven into West Side bar
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who complained early Saturday her ex-boyfriend took her car and drove it into a West Side bar was also arrested after police found drugs inside the car.
Officers were called about 1 a.m. to a 1698 Mahoning Ave. bar where they found the car in the side of the building. A woman in the crowd, Al Joane Phillips, 20, told them a man in the crowd had taken her keys and drove away in the car when they were arguing.
Police found the man but he gave them a false name, reports said. He was identified as Christopher Codero, 31, of South Garland Avenue, and he had the keys to Phillips’ car with him, reports said.
He was arrested for robbery, falsification and tampering with evidence.
Inside the car police found a large bag of crack cocaine, marijuana, and Phillips’ phone and purse. She was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Both were taken to the Mahoning County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 25, 2018 midnight
Two arraigned on weapons charges
- March 20, 2017 9:58 a.m.
Pair face multiple charges after police smell marijuana coming from car
- May 18, 2017 9:46 a.m.
Youngstown cops find drugs, gun and ammo
- October 19, 2016 midnight
Two arraigned on felony drug charges
- June 2, 2018 12:05 a.m.
YPD arrests four on felony drug charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.