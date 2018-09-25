Meeting on West Side arsons set for 5 p.m. today
YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the fire department and City Council will be meeting today at 5 p.m. with residents of the lower West Side about a string of recent arsons in the neighborhood.
The meeting will be held at the Catholic War Veterans, 609 Steel St.
The West Side has seen 19 arsons at vacant homes during the summer. No one has been injured during the fires.
