Man rejects deal; faces trial in 2009 shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who has served almost 10 years for a 2009 murder he is charged with has rejected a plea deal that would allow him to serve only six more months.

Instead, Paul Brown, 39, will go on trial in the May 2009 shooting death of Ashten Jackson, 17.

Brown has has at least two mistrials in his case and has served a federal prison sentence on a firearms violation related to this case.

This morning, he rejected a final offer in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney, so jurors are now assembling in the courtroom for jury selection.

If convicted, Brown could serve life in prison.