Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BROWN, DARRIN D'WAYNE, 10/19/1968, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

CEFALDE, CHRISTOPHER, 10/09/1977, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, OVI IMPAIRED

DRAYTON, CARL K,10/09/1975, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, REVOCATION OR RESTRICTION

GANDY, MINDY E, 08/31/1984, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT.. POSSESSION OF DRUGS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

DONOFRIO, MATTHEW SCOTT, 11/15/1991, 01/10/2018

JAMES, KEVIN LESHAWN, 01/01/1976, 09/10/2018

LEAGHTY, DAVID EUGENE, 07/01/1983, 07/10/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RHEA, LOGAN MITCHELL, 11/19/1995, 09/21/2018

TILTON, AARON P, 07/28/1981,10/15/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TOWNS, DEVIN LAMONT, 03/06/1975, 10/10/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY