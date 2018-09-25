Judge refuses to exclude evident in human-trafficking trial
YOUNGSTOWN — Judge R. Scott Krichbaum denied a motion to exclude evidence in a Youngstown man’s human-trafficking trial.
David Kalna, 38, of Eleanor Avenue, faces two counts of trafficking in persons and one count of compelling prostitution.
He and another man who authorities have not been able to fine face charges for trafficking a family member of Kalna’s.
Atty. Jim Wise, who represents Kalna, sought to exclude an interview Kalna did with a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office investigator on the grounds that the investigator failed to ask him if he understood and waived his Miranda rights.
Judge Krichbaum said Kalna’s participation in the interview after the investigator informed him of those rights constituted a waiver.
Kalna’s trial is set to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m.
