Employee suspected in $100K jewelry theft at JCPenney store


September 24, 2018 at 12:47p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Southern Park Mall JCPenney store suspects that an employee is responsible for the theft of about $100,000 in jewelry, according to a police report.

The report, made with township police Thursday, determined that the theft occurred between this September’s inventory and last September, when the store last performed an inventory of merchandise.

The suspected employee asked questions about the inventory after it was completed, a store investigator told police.

Almost $58,000 in gold necklaces were stolen along with other gold jewelry, the report said.

JCPenney will pursue criminal charges should a suspect be identified.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Youngstown


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990