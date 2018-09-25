City men face charges after weekend arrests

YOUNGSTOWN — Two men are expected to be arraigned in municipal court today on gun charges.

Maurice Morris, 35, of East Philadelphia Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a motor vehicle after he was pulled over about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on East Philadephia Avenue for speeding and running a stop sign.

Morris was reaching under the seat when officers walked up to his car and when they searched it they found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol underneath the seat.

About 3:20 p.m. Friday Edward Lightning, 34, of Shehy Street, was arrested on gun charges as well as trafficking in drugs and obstructing official business on South Garland Avenue following a brief chase when an officer tried to pull him over for an improper turn.

Reports said Lightning had seven bags of crack cocaine and police found a 9mm pistol that they later was found out to be stolen from Columbiana County on the ground after Lightning ran from the car.

He is also in the county jail.