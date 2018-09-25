Boardman PD investigates woman's report of lurid encounter

BOARDMAN — A woman reported that a man was standing outside her West Boulevard apartment staring at her and pleasuring himself.

At about midnight Saturday, the suspect propositioned the victim through her window and proceeded to touch himself in front her when she told him to leave.

According the police reports, the victim described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall, and approximately 200 lbs.

She told police he was wearing a red or orange shirt and navy blue shorts.