Big crowd on hand for West Side arson meeting


September 24, 2018 at 5:15p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An overflow crowd is at the Catholic War Veterans Post 1292 on Steel Street to discuss a series of arsons on the West Side.

Since Aug. 2, the fire department has fought 19 fires in the area.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Youngstown


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990