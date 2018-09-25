Big crowd on hand for West Side arson meeting
YOUNGSTOWN — An overflow crowd is at the Catholic War Veterans Post 1292 on Steel Street to discuss a series of arsons on the West Side.
Since Aug. 2, the fire department has fought 19 fires in the area.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 24, 2018 10:44 a.m.
Meeting on West Side arsons set for 5 p.m. today
- August 16, 2018 1:37 p.m.
Reward offered for leads on West Side arsons
- September 24, 2018 8:11 p.m.
West Siders get update on arsons, asked for help
- August 25, 2018 3:34 p.m.
East Side home destroyed today in latest in arson string
- May 31, 2017 12:57 p.m.
Arson damages Youngstown South Side home
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.