Average US price of gas drops a penny

LOS ANGELES

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped a penny per gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.90. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s 28 cents higher than at this time last year. Lundberg said Sunday it’s likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.50 in Jackson, Miss.

3-D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US

AUSTIN, Texas

The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns was back in the U.S. Sunday after being arrested in Taiwan, where police say he flew after learning he was being investigated and accused of having sex with an underage girl.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Cody Wilson, 30, was booked into Harris County Jail in Houston early Sunday and was being held on $150,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney yet.

He was arrested Friday at a hotel in Taiwan by local police. He is facing sexual assault charges in Austin, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals service. Authorities say Wilson met the girl through the website SugardDaddyMeet.com.

District’s bid to arm teachers is rejected

RICHMOND, Va.

A state agency has rejected an application from a rural Virginia school district that voted to arm teachers and other employees as protection against a school shooting.

The Washington Post reports that the Department of Criminal Justice Services turned down Lee County Superintendent Brian Austin’s application to register as an armed special conservator of the peace. The school district had hoped the designation would allow school employees to carry guns in schools.The department cited an advisory opinion from state Attorney General Mark Herring in deeming the plan unlawful.

Pompeo: No end to N. Korea sanctions till ‘denuclearization

NEW YORK

Top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo said Sunday that economic sanctions on North Korea won’t be reduced until it completes “denuclearization” after leader Kim Jong Un offered to close the North’s main nuclear site in exchange for U.S. concessions.

Kim said last week at a summit with South Korea’s president that he was willing to dismantle the Nyongbyon nuclear complex in the presence of outside inspectors if the U.S. takes unspecified “corresponding measures.” He also promised to dismantle the North’s main rocket launch site.

That’s helped revive U.S.-North Korea diplomacy that had failed to make headway since President Donald Trump met Kim in Singapore in June and won a vague commitment on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Burials begin as deaths from capsized ferry rise to 224

UKARA ISLAND, Tanzania

Relatives wept Sunday at the mass burial in Tanzania of many of the 224 people who drowned when a ferry in capsized on Lake Victoria.

Colorfully painted coffins were lined up to go into graves on Ukara Island. Grieving family members placed flowers on the coffins.

The overloaded boat tipped over Thursday as it got to about 55 yards from the island’s dock. People carrying their goods from a busy market day prepared to disembark, unbalancing the ferry, which turned over.

Identifications have been made for 172 people who died, Tanzania’s Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Isack Kamwelwe said.

Associated Press