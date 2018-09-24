ATVs drive wrong way on ramp, cause crash

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield police are asking the community for information about three all-terrain vehicles going the wrong direction on the northbound ramp from state Route 82 to state Route 62 about 10:15 p.m. Saturday that caused a crash between one of the ATVs and a southbound motorcycle in which the motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police believe the ATV riders may have been intoxicated and that one of them was injured.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

MS Super Walk is set for Saturday

LISBON

The 27th annual Multiple Sclerosis Services Agency Super Walk will take place Saturday at the Greenway Trail.

This year’s event is at a new location, 232 S. Market St. The walk will begin at the historic railway station and take participants past historic Beaver Creak. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.

Proceeds will benefit individuals living with MS in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. For information, call 330-533-6772.

Active-shooter drill

HUBBARD

The Eagle Joint Fire District, Hubbard city and township police will partner with Mercy Health hospitals and Trumbull Memorial Hospitals to conduct a live active-shooter drill Thursday at St. Patrick’s Parish Center on North Main Street.

The event will involve 80 participants from area nursing schools who will simulate victims with life-threatening injuries. There will be various emergency vehicles on the church campus, and the simulated victims will go to four area hospitals to test their surge capacity. The public is advised to avoid the area from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

New site for LCARC

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care office will be located at 28 S. Mercer St., beginning Oct. 1. For information, call 724-658-8515 or visit lcarc@lcarconline.org.

Coffee, donuts & cops

GOSHEN

The Goshen Police Department will host Coffee & Donuts with a Cop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Goshen Police Station, 14003 W. South Range Road, state Route 165.

The event is intended to bring the community together.