September 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Tuesday

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, public meeting, The Jacqueline House, 3213 PA-956, New Castle, Pa.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., board meeting, conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., special meeting to discuss employment, security contract and other matters; action will be taken, board office, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence, noon, board of trustees, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., commons area of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

