Agenda Tuesday

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, public meeting, The Jacqueline House, 3213 PA-956, New Castle, Pa.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., board meeting, conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., special meeting to discuss employment, security contract and other matters; action will be taken, board office, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence, noon, board of trustees, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., commons area of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.