Two Ohio motorcyclists riding together crash and die

Associated Press

PAINESVILLE, Ohio

Police say two men who were riding motorcycles together ran off the road and have been killed in northeastern Ohio.

A Madison Township police release says 36-year-old Craig Ciulla, of Wickliffe, and 40-year-old Brian Morris of Willowick, both apparently “failed to negotiate a curve” on Lake Road early Sunday.



Police say Morris was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the township located roughly 40 miles northeast of Cleveland. Ciulla was flown to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working with crash reconstruction teams to determine what caused the men to miss the curve.