Two Ohio motorcyclists riding together crash and die
Associated Press
PAINESVILLE, Ohio
Police say two men who were riding motorcycles together ran off the road and have been killed in northeastern Ohio.
A Madison Township police release says 36-year-old Craig Ciulla, of Wickliffe, and 40-year-old Brian Morris of Willowick, both apparently “failed to negotiate a curve” on Lake Road early Sunday.
Police say Morris was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the township located roughly 40 miles northeast of Cleveland. Ciulla was flown to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators are working with crash reconstruction teams to determine what caused the men to miss the curve.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2017 midnight
Police say woman stole money meant for families of crash victims
- August 24, 2018 7:50 p.m.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Ohio crash involving SUV
- August 16, 2017 9:20 a.m.
Police: Ohio woman stole money meant for crash victims’ families
- April 16, 2018 10:56 a.m.
Crash kills former YSU baseball player, Pa. man
- June 11, 2018 12:47 p.m.
Michigan man gets 40 years in prison in deaths of 5 cyclists
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.