Two Ohio motorcyclists riding together crash and die


September 23, 2018 at 4:41p.m.

Associated Press

PAINESVILLE, Ohio

Police say two men who were riding motorcycles together ran off the road and have been killed in northeastern Ohio.

A Madison Township police release says 36-year-old Craig Ciulla, of Wickliffe, and 40-year-old Brian Morris of Willowick, both apparently “failed to negotiate a curve” on Lake Road early Sunday.

Police say Morris was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the township located roughly 40 miles northeast of Cleveland. Ciulla was flown to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working with crash reconstruction teams to determine what caused the men to miss the curve.

