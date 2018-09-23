Valley produces six National Merit Semifinalists, 2 from Poland

By Jessica Hardin

Of the 600 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in Ohio, six are from the Mahoning Valley, and Poland Seminary High School produced two of them.

Last week, Jake Snyder and Sam Delatore, both seniors at Poland, were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

In fall 2017, more than 1.6 million high-school juniors took the Preliminary SAT. The highest-scoring students from each state, approximately 16,000 in total, were named semifinalists. They have the opportunity to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

To become a finalist, semifinalists must submit a detailed application in which they provide information about their academic record, extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, employment and awards received. Moreover, the applications require a teacher’s recommendation, an essay and high SAT scores.

Poland’s semifinalists exemplify these extensive qualifications.

Snyder, captain of the golf team, also runs track and is on homecoming court this year.

Delatore plays tennis and is actively involved in Academic Challenge, in which Northeast Ohio high-school students take part in televised trivia competitions.

This semester, both students plan to spend a significant amount of time at Youngstown State University. Snyder and Delatore leave high school several times per week to take classes on YSU’s campus. This semester, Snyder is taking Introduction to Logic and Microeconomics. Delatore is taking Number Theory, Organic Chemistry and Writing II.

“It’s nice to have the freedom to go out and experience what [college is] like and prepare us for the next years to come,” Snyder said.

In keeping with their academic records, both have Ivy League aspirations.

As for their future courses of study, Delatore intends to study computer science, and Snyder hopes to pursue a degree in business or law.

Other semifinalists from the Valley are Daniel Turillo, Boardman High School; Matthew Rossi, Cardinal Mooney High School; Alexander Stoneman, Ursuline High School; and Jackson Corbisello, Salem High School.