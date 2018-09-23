Super Walk to benefit MS patients in Valley rolls out Saturday
Staff report
LISBON
The 27th annual Multiple Sclerosis Services Agency Super Walk will take place Saturday at the Greenway Trail.
This year’s event is at a new location, 232 S. Market St.
The walk will begin at the historic railway station and take participants past historic Beaver Creak. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.
Proceeds will benefit individuals living with MS in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. For information, call 330-533-6772
