Super Walk to benefit MS patients in Valley rolls out Saturday


September 23, 2018 at 3:58p.m.

Staff report

LISBON

The 27th annual Multiple Sclerosis Services Agency Super Walk will take place Saturday at the Greenway Trail.

This year’s event is at a new location, 232 S. Market St.

The walk will begin at the historic railway station and take participants past historic Beaver Creak. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.

Proceeds will benefit individuals living with MS in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. For information, call 330-533-6772

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Youngstown


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000