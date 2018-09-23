Storms dump record rain in Okla. and cause death in Texas

Associated Press

DALLAS

A storm system has dumped record amounts of rain in parts of Oklahoma and caused flooding in Texas, including in the Dallas area, where floodwaters swept a man from a bridge to his death.

Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner says the body of the 24-year-old man who was swept into a creek near the University of Texas’ local campus Friday night was recovered early Saturday. His name hasn’t been released.

A record 14 inches of rain fell Friday at the Oklahoma Climatological Survey’s site in Fittstown, which is about 75 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Flood watches were also in effect in Arkansas until this morning.