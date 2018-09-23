LIMELIGHTS AND CAREER PATHS

Shapes Unlimited, Inc. of Youngstown, a distributor of extruded aluminum fencing and window screen products, recently announced it is welcoming Tom Hutch to its board.

Hutch is the recently retired president of another local aluminum business, Aerolite Extrusions Co. and Epco Extrusion Painting Co.

“Tom brings over 40 years of leadership and experience to our board, and we are thrilled to have him join us,” said Shapes Unlimited President Steve Gruver.

Shapes Unlimited was founded more than 20 years ago by John E. Sullivan.

Home Savings recently announced the promotion of Ashley Anglin to vice president, senior commercial portfolio manager serving the Northeast Ohio market.

Anglin joined Home Savings in 2005 as asset quality manager. In 2010, she was promoted to credit analyst III and most recently served as assistant vice president, senior commercial portfolio manager.

In her new role, her responsibilities include underwriting new money requests as well approving business banking loans of up to $500,000 in regions outside of the Cleveland market.

Anglin earned an undergraduate degree and master’s degree, both in business management, from Youngstown State University.

She lives in Sharpsville, Pa. with her husband and three daughters.

Home Savings recently announced the hiring of David P. Dobstaff as vice president, commercial relationship manager serving the Mahoning Valley.

Dobstaff has nearly 40 years of baking and lending experience.

He will focus on the development and growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio.

Dobstaff earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from State University of New York at Cortland, N.Y. He also attended the Bank Management Institute at the State University of New York at Buffalo, N.Y., where he studied advanced commercial lending and credit analysis. He lives in Youngstown with his wife.