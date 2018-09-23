Rosenstein’s fate could turn on which account Trump believes

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could turn on whether President Donald Trump believes the account of an ex-FBI official who, as Trump once asserted in a tweet, had “LIED! LIED! LIED!”

Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump, though one person who was present at the time said Rosenstein was just being sarcastic, and reportedly suggested removing the commander in chief from office. Rosenstein issued a swift denial to both claims.

The revelation that the second-ranking Justice Department official had even broached those ideas has created even more uncertainty for him at a time when Trump has railed against law-enforcement leadership he has perceived as biased against him.

The president, at a Missouri rally Friday night, said there was a “lingering stench” at the Justice Department that “we’re going to get rid of.” He didn’t name names.

A key witness in the episode is Andrew McCabe, who was temporarily elevated to FBI director after Trump fired James Comey. McCabe documented conversations with senior officials, including Trump and Rosenstein, in memos that have been provided to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Trump-Russia investigation.

The discussion about possibly recording Trump occurred during a meeting with McCabe in May 2017 following Comey’s firing. Comey’s dismissal infuriated many rank-and-file agents, but the White House has said that decision was made on the Justice Department’s recommendation.

A memo from McCabe also describes Rosenstein as having discussed the potential removal of the president under the Constitution.

While Trump has publicly scorned Rosenstein, the president has been every bit as harsh toward McCabe, who was fired in March amid a watchdog investigation that concluded he repeatedly lied about his involvement in a news-media disclosure.

Trump once called McCabe’s firing a “great day for democracy” and asserted without elaboration that McCabe knew all “about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI.” The inspector general’s findings have been referred to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

Friday’s news reports raised the prospect that Trump could fire Rosenstein. Any dismissal could affect Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign. Rosenstein appointed Mueller and oversees his work.