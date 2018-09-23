2,000-plus take part in Buddy Walk

By JORDAN COHEN

news@vindy.com

NILES

Down syndrome is a life-long challenge for those who have it and the families who love them. But for more than 2,000 who turned up at Eastwood Field on Sunday for the annual Buddy Walk conducted by the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, the attitude was anything but somber.

It was a celebration. It was a party.

“There are always trying times for families with Down syndrome, but things are getting better and better,” said Debbie Williams, DSAV event coordinator, as she reflected on the visible enjoyment of the participants. Williams said previous Buddy Walks have raised $900,000 for DSAV. She hopes Sunday’s walk will reach its goal of $100,000.

“I’m fairly certain we had 95 percent of our goal before the event,” Williams said, adding that the total would put the organization’s fundraising above $1 million from its 11 years of Buddy Walks.

The children were among the most appreciative.

“It’s good,” said a smiling Noah O’Hara, 14, of Girard, who has Down syndrome. “It makes me happy.”

Teams composed of families, supporters and the children, all festooned in bright-green T-shirts, danced before the start of the walk to classic dance songs such as “YMCA.” Noah joined the Girard High School cheerleaders, also there on his behalf, as they went through the hand and arm movements associated with the disco classic.

“This is what it means by ‘it takes a village,’” said Bryan O’Hara, Noah’s father. “It takes everybody.”

And everybody in this case included the entire Westminster College basketball team from New Wilmington, Pa., who carried a “Noah’s Net” team sign. Noah’s brother Dylan, 21, is one of the players. Dylan’s major: special education.

“It’s 100 percent because of Noah,” Dylan said.

A team from Youngstown – “Cruisin’ for Christian” – led all teams by raising $10,200 for the walk. The team is named for Christian Trella, 12, who enjoys being the center of attention, said his mother, Kathy. But she feels the walk conveys an important message about Christian and everyone with Down syndrome.

“We all learn differently, but we’re all the same,” she said.

A team called “Addi’s Advocates” marched on behalf of Addison Shepas, 11, of Austintown, an affectionate sixth-grader whom her mother, Shannon, describes as high-functioning. Addi had plenty of hugs for the Vindicator reporter while her mother talked about a goal that has nothing to do with fund raising.

“They want to be accepted and treated like everyone else,” she said.

Dan and Danielle Procopio of Canfield voiced a similar sentiment about their 4-year-old daughter, Elisa.

“It’s important for us to see the community of individuals with Down syndrome, their families and to celebrate their individuality,” Danielle Procopio said.

“Walking makes him feel special,” said Vickie Lee of Ashtabula about her 23-year-old son Brandon. “It says, ‘I can be included.’”

After a rousing version of the National Anthem sung by Air Force Maj. Scott Allen, chief of public affairs at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, the teams walked around Eastwood Field, entered the stadium on the outfield warning track and completed their walk at the entrance to the field.

DSAV’s Williams said her organization’s outreach is ongoing for those who live in the area or outside it. She said there is no membership fee for belonging to the organization.

“If they’re not in our service region, we will help them,” Williams said. “We’re always there to support whoever calls us.”