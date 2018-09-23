MILESTONES

honors

The Rev. Dr. Lewis Macklin II, a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, has been named the 2018 Pioneer Award recipient for a lifetime of public service.

The award, which recognizes outstanding leadership, scholarship, community service and philanthropy, is part of the annual McGuffey Founder’s Day.

Macklin is lead pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s South Side. Before full-time ministry, he had administrative positions as a licensed social worker.

He received a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in gerontology from Youngstown State University.

Macklin is president pro tem of the Youngstown City Health District, chairman of the Youngstown Police Department Chaplaincy Corp. and chairman of the Hospice of the Valley Minority Outreach Advisory Board.

He also serves on the board of directors for Mercy Health, OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, the Youngstown Playhouse, Mahoning County High School, Academy of Urban Scholars and South Side Academy. He also is a member of the Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Community Leadership Council.

He has served as the chairman of the Mahoning Valley’s African-American Male Wellness Initiative. He is co-convener emeritus of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Planning Committee of the Greater Youngstown Area.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Woodrow Wilson High School Hall of Fame and was bestowed the Leadership Mahoning Valley Civic Leadership Award for community service.

Macklin has been recognized for community leadership by the YSU Office of Diversity and is the past chairman of the Mahoning County Children Services Board, national vice president of the One Church One Child Inc. and local chairman of the Mahoning County’s One Church One Child initiative to encourage fostering and adoption.

He co-chaired the capital campaign for the renovated Rayen football stadium. For the YSU football team, he has served as chaplain and life coach.

Macklin and his wife, the former Dorothy L. Felder, have three daughters and a son. He is a native of White Plains, N.Y.

SCOUTS

Tanner Stephen Tsvetkoff, son of Jason and Brittany Tsvetkoff of Canfield, will earn his Eagle Scout award, Boy Scouting’s highest honor, at a court-of-honor ceremony at Canfield United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 25 chartered to the church. His Eagle Scout service project involved designing, planning, fundraising, constructing and installing six park benches for Canfield Township Park.

His scouting achievements include receiving the God and Me and God and Family religious awards. He also is a fifth-year recipient of the Camp Seven Ranges Pipestone Summer Camp Award, has earned the Mile Swim Award three times, as earned the Stambaugh Emblem and the Gettysburg Historic Hike Award.

Tsvetkoff, who has 40 merit badges, is a troop quartermaster. Past positions include senior patrol leader, patrol leader and troop historian.

He is a brotherhood member of Marnoc Lodge 151-Order of the Arrow. He attended the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

A senior at Canfield High School, Tsvetkoff maintains a 4.1 grade point average, received the school’s academic achievement award and earned eight superior ratings in percussion ensemble. He plans to attend Youngstown State University for engineering. He is a member of New Life Church in Poland.

