Kan. museum opens exhibit on ‘notorious’ people

SALINA, Kan.

A museum in central Kansas is launching a new exhibit showcasing controversial men and women who had a lasting impact on the state’s history.

The Salina Journal reports that the “Notorious” exhibit opened in August and runs through March 2 at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

The exhibit features 13 historical figures with connections to Kansas that include con men, money launderers, serial killers and a famed bank-robbing duo. The individuals are profiled under three categories: “Legend vs. Reality,” ‘’How Passage of Time Alters Perspective” and “Lasting Impact on Society.”

Jennifer Toelle is the curator of collections and research at the museum. She says being labeled “notorious” doesn’t necessarily someone was a bad person, but rather they were well-known or contributed to history.

New safari opens in Topeka zoo

TOPEKA, Kan.

Visitors to the Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit can now experience what it’s like to go on a safari.

Camp Cowabunga opened in August to the public. The exhibit is based on zoo director emeritus Gary Clarke’s experiences leading safaris, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported .

The entrance features a mixed-species animal exhibit with patas monkeys, guinea fowl and tortoises. The exhibit opens onto Dung Beetle Square, which displays a Land Rover sourced from South Africa, a hot-air balloon basket and a canoe, all of which are modes of safari transportation.

The square also includes mosquito net tents, a three-sided safari loo, a bucket shower and a campfire circle. The exhibit is part of a larger plan that involves the zoo opening a tract of land for the elephants.

Photo exhibit for Billie Jean King to open this fall

NEW YORK

A photo exhibit dedicated to Billie Jean King and her 75th birthday will open in New York this fall.

The New-York Historical Society announced that “Billie Jean King: The Road to 75” will run from Oct. 19 through Jan. 27. The exhibit will feature photographs from her storied life and career as player and activist, including photos from her “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs in 1973 and her efforts to gain equal prize money for female tennis players. King donated her archive to the historical society in 2016.

King turns 75 on Nov. 22. She has won 39 Grand Slam titles and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

New Hall of Fame exhibit tells story of catcher-spy Moe Berg

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.

The Baseball Hall of Fame has opened a new exhibit on Moe Berg, the major league catcher-turned-spy whose story was the subject of a Hollywood film released this summer.

“Moe Berg: Big League Spy” recently opened at the museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The New York City-born son of Russian-Jewish immigrants was an Ivy League graduate who played more than 660 games over 15 seasons for the Dodgers, White Sox, Indians, Senators and Red Sox. During World War II, he joined the Office of Strategic Services, predecessor to the CIA.

The exhibit chronicles his athletic and espionage exploits through his baseball artifacts and wartime documents.

Berg died in 1972 at 70.

