BUSINESS DIGEST || Home loans

Home loans

POLAND

Columbiana County is one of 53 counties across Ohio to be eligible for the Rural $2,000 Home Loan, or R2K Program, which provides qualified homeowners with a credit of up to $2,000 for a discounted interest rate or closing costs on the purchase of a new home.

“We are delighted to bring to market a program that helps more people achieve their dreams of home ownership in our local rural communities such as Columbiana County,” said Brandon Davis, branch manager and loan originator with AmeriFirst Home Mortgage in Poland, according to a news release.

For information, contact Davis at bdavis@amerifirst.com or call 330-965-1808. The local branch is located at 577 E. Western Reserve Road.

Grand opening

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., will celebrate the grand opening of its new energy and power systems testing facilities Oct. 18.

TBEIC is an energy incubator that helps energy startups statewide by offering mentoring services, affordable office space, access to energy storage and grid simulation test facility, and more.

The event will feature a keynote presentation by Matt Peterson, CEO of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, tours of the new labs, presentations form TBEIC startup companies, opportunities for networking and a panel on innovation and business trends.

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-opening-tech-belt-labs-tickets-48250131442.

Contact Courtney Gras at courtney@tbeic.org for information about group tables and sponsorships.

Plumbing project

NILES

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service recently announced it was chosen to complete the plumbing in the new GetGo Cafe and Market gas station in the city.

The store will be near the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and state Route 46.

“We are honored to have been chosen for another large-scale commercial project in the Mahoning Valley. I believe that this new GetGo will bring added convenience to the Niles community,” said Thaddeus Smith of Komar Anchor. The new location opened earlier this month.

$25,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley recently presented Sister Stella Schmid with a $25,000 donation for Someplace Safe in Warren.

Someplace Safe provides emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence and 24-hour crisis intervention services, case management, legal advocates, support services and community education.

The foundation made the donation in honor of Sister Stella, who began her career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and later was director of nursing at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital in Warren. She has been involved with Someplace Safe for more than 30 years.

“We’re extremely honored to help Sister Stella further her personal mission to provide emergency shelter and assistance to victims of domestic violence,” said Paul Homick Jr., foundation president. “Sister Stella is a member of our Mercy Health family. We admire her for the work she does and share in her commitment to serve those in need.”

Contact the foundation at 330-729-1180 for information on how to support its causes.