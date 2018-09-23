Giant Eagle to be used as community meet-up spot

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Giant Eagle, Inc. announced the launch of a partnership with OfferUp, a mobile marketplace.

Customers who buy or sell items within the OfferUp mobile app can select one of six Youngstown-area Giant Eagle and GetGo locations as their community meet-up spot, where they can complete their transactions in a secure location that is monitored, well-lit and surveilled.

Meet-up spots will be designated by “OfferUp” signage and transactions will be welcome in-store during hours of operation.

Participating locations are the Giant Eagles at 1201 Doral Drive, Boardman; 5220 Mahoning Ave., Austintown; and 8202 E. Market St., Howland. Participating GetGos are located at 133 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman; 5163 Mahoning Ave., Austintown; and 4590 Boardman-Canfield Road, Canfield.