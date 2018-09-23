Congress to consider $1.7 billion in Florence aid
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Congress is starting to consider almost $1.7 billion in new money to aid recovery efforts from Florence.
Lawmakers already are facing a deadline this week to fund the government before the start of the new budget year Oct. 1, and members of Congress will try to act on the disaster relief along with separate legislation to fund the government.
The chairman of the House Appropriations Committee says the money would be available as grants to states to help rebuild housing and public works, and assist businesses as they recover from the storm.
GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey says it’s “a first round” and that lawmakers are ready to act quickly if the federal disaster relief agency also needs more money.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2017 6:55 p.m.
AP sources: White House to seek $29B disaster aid package
- May 27, 2017 midnight
As Trump announces famine aid, relief funds face big cuts
- September 4, 2017 midnight
Mnuchin: Combine Harvey aid, debt limit increase
- August 30, 2017 12:50 p.m.
GOP eyeing $1B disaster funds cut to help wall
- December 7, 2016 3:32 p.m.
Congress approves biomedical bill as leaders eye adjournment
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.