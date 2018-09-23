COLUMBIANA/TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Chas Sledd dba Team Sledd v. Homeworth Pantry LLC et al, money.

Whitmer’s Feed and Grain v. Lance Bittner et al, money.

Shirley Noel v. Windrose Apartments et al, personal injury.

docket

Wesbanco Bank Inc. v. Angela Virden, judgment for plaintiff.

dissolutions asked

Brian Bennett, 244 W. 7th St., East Liverpool, and Davena Stowers, 9151 Springfield Road, Poland.

Lashonda Stokes of Canton, and Brandon Stokes of Canton.

dissolutions granted

Jennifer Hardy and Joseph Hardy.

Michael Davis and Lorraine Davis.

Michael Walz and Lori Walz.

divorces asked

Jamie Harrison, 255 Park Ave., East Palestine, v. Jeffrey Harrison, 4145 Hockins Road, New Waterford.

Kari Scragg, 1813 16th Ave., Beaver Falls, Pa., v. Ryan Scragg, 1141 Howell Ave., East Palestine.

divorces granted

Kim Barnes v. Marshall Barnes.

Kenneth Williams v. Nicole Williams.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

CitiMortgage Inc. v. Donald T. Matthews et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Allison Neal et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. James C. Carpenter Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown Heirs at Law et al, foreclosure.

Middlefield Banking Co. v. Scott Dunham et al, default.

ONITY Inc. v. Moosally Construction Inc. et al, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jewel Schmidt, default.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Betty J. Swank, default.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Max W. Pajestka, default.

Danielle Strozier v. John M. Gardner et al, dismissed.

Betty Williams et al v. Charles Connor et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jeannette Kingsmill, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John C. Fisher Jr. et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. David F. Bianco et al, dismissed.

Cindy L. Brown v. Marissa J. Lund, dismissed.

Amber Dillard v. Frank A. Keeley et al, dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Vanicia Maximovich et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Sharon A. Boyer, dismissed.

Phillip Whitt v. Miranda F. Fabrizi, dismissed.

Joel Kendall et al v. Anderson Metzger & Co. PC et al, dismissed.

Leola Sandine et al v. Carrie M. Irwin et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Roy Harris, dismissed.

James Monroe v. Barbara Jean Stewart, dismissed.

David Baker v. Chaella Branca, dismissed.

Sheila Crump v. Matthew D. Binion et al, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Alfonzina E. Chacon et al, dismissed.

Committee of Lordstown Concerned Residents et al v. Village of Lordstown Ohio et al, dismissed.

Amanda L. Cameron Smith v. Joseph A. Hice Sr., dismissed.

Amy M. Middlestate v. Braddlee Hunt, dismissed.

State v. Tommie E. Pennington II, sentenced.

State v. Kevin A. Thompson, sentenced.

State v. Stefanie Romeo, sentenced.

State v. Matthew Smith, sentenced.

State v. Curtis L. Redd, sentenced.

State v. Tonia Simpson, sentenced.

State v. Marvin R. Anthony, sentenced.

State v. Jamey L. Sprankle, sentenced.

State v. Matthew Cavin, sentenced.

Nathan Burton v. Melissa Carone et al, settled.

Yamelette T. Hilson Torres v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, settled.

Dennis Kushay v. Hair Waxing and More LLC et al, settled.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Christopher D. McLaughlin et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Victoria Bene Cicero, Heir/Real Est. et al, dismissed.

divorces granted

Kristen Sturm v. William Sturm.

Jerome P. Sunderland v. Sara A. Sunderland.

Robert L. Shelley v. Marsha R. Shelley.

Roxanne Brown v. Jarome W. Brown.

Virginia Banks v. Alfred L. Bright.

Nicole Groves v. Frederick C. Groves.

Dissolutions granted

Dana M. Wasser and Robert A. Wasser.

Aliza McVicker and Jeffrey L. McVicker.

Dustin Rohrer and Elyse Rohrer.

Domestic cases dismissed

Karen S. Taylor v. Kenneth D. Taylor.

Jeffrey F. Watts v. Yesenia Cornavaca-Monge.

Michelle Campo and Tony Trimble Jr.

Frances K. McMahan v. Kenneth C. McClain.