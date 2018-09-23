METRO DIGEST || Career fair Wednesday

Career fair

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City College’s 20th annual career fair is Wednesday in the IM Room of the Physical Learning Center on campus.

The fair is expected to draw 163 employers and graduate schools from 26 states and will be attended by more than 1,100 students. The fair is open to all students.

Some of the employers featured at the fair are: Abarta Coca-Cola Refreshments, Cardone Industries, FedEx, ENSCO Inc., Gecko Robotics Inc., Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, FBI, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and PNC Financial Services Group.

Brownlee Woods

YOUNGSTOWN

The Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association will host its monthly meeting Thursday at Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd. Refreshment and social time will begin at 6 p.m. and the business meeting starts at 6:30.

The featured speaker will be police Chief Robin Lees. He will discuss general subjects and address concerns about drug activity within the community. Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, and police officer Phil Skowron also have been invited.

West Side meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will host a neighborhood meeting with fire Chief Barry Findley and arson investigator Kurt Wright at 5 p.m. Monday at Catholic War Vets, 609 Steel St., to discuss the recent arsons that have been occurring on the West Side. Residents are encouraged to attend.