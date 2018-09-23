Blood Drives


September 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

today

McKinley Elementary School, 441 E. Chestnut St., Lisbon, noon to 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Allegheny Wesleyan College, 2161 Woodsdale Road, Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Bristol High School, 1845 Greenville Road, Bristolville, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastern Gateway Community College, 101 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

