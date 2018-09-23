Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Keyshawn and Troy Hoke, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 21.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Marissa Breckner, McDonald, boy, Sept. 20
Isabella Cincinnato and Rosario Giampitti, Warren, boy, Sept. 20.
Samantha and Perry Dull Jr., Youngstown, girl, Sept. 20.
Jolene and Zachary Kramp, Warren, boy, Sept. 20.
Jazlyn and Patrick Custer, Warren, boy, Sept. 21.
Bianca Nasidka, Warren, , Sept. 20.
Courtney Wilson and Jason Hartz, Bristolville, boy, Sept. 14.
Mary Wundrow and Matthew Schultz, Niles, girl, Sept. 21.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.