September 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Keyshawn and Troy Hoke, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 21.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Marissa Breckner, McDonald, boy, Sept. 20

Isabella Cincinnato and Rosario Giampitti, Warren, boy, Sept. 20.

Samantha and Perry Dull Jr., Youngstown, girl, Sept. 20.

Jolene and Zachary Kramp, Warren, boy, Sept. 20.

Jazlyn and Patrick Custer, Warren, boy, Sept. 21.

Bianca Nasidka, Warren, , Sept. 20.

Courtney Wilson and Jason Hartz, Bristolville, boy, Sept. 14.

Mary Wundrow and Matthew Schultz, Niles, girl, Sept. 21.

