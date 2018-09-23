ATVs going wrong way on ramp cause crash, injure motorcyclist


September 23, 2018 at 10:05p.m.

Staff report

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield police are asking the community for information about three all-terrain vehicles going the wrong direction on the northbound ramp from state Route 82 to state Route 62 about 10:15 p.m. Saturday that caused a crash between one of the ATVs and a southbound motorcycle in which the motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police believe the ATV riders may have been intoxicated and that one of them was injured. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

