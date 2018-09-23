Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Stadium Drive Elementary School, 111 Stadium Drive.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., special meeting to discuss police and fire personnel and approve installation of the new fence at the cemetery, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District board of trustees, 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, fire station number 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Horticulture Standing Committee of the Board of Park Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 8 a.m., board offices, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., Children Services Board Building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, Suite 201, Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Poland Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., public forum to discuss the road levy, accept the rates approved by the Mahoning County Budget Committee and to award the 2018 road paving, government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.