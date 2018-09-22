METRO DIGEST || Stolen vehicle

Stolen vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN

Police on Thursday arrested a woman who fled on foot from a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Heidi Altman, 29, of Youngstown was the passenger in the stolen vehicle reported about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Albert Street and Hubbard Road on the East Side. Officers caught up with her along Victor Street and found her in possession of two syringes.

Officers did not catch the driver, however. Altman told police she only knew the man, described as an older black man with a clean haircut, by his first name. Altman faces charges of obstructing official business and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Motorcycle crash

BOARDMAN

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle collided with an SUV about 12:55 p.m. Friday on South Avenue.

A news release from the post said John Kundracik, 65, of New Middletown was traveling north on South Avenue when he collided with an SUV driven by Andrew Griffin, 19, of Youngstown, who was traveling south and turning into a private drive.

A state trooper issued Griffin a citation for failure to yield. Kundracik was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with serious injuries. The release said Kundracik was wearing a helmet.

Frasca investigation

NILES

The police department continues to investigate the Arlene Frasca murder as the second anniversary of her Oct. 6 death approaches.

“Our investigators are working every lead possible, and we are still actively pursuing closure to the case. Every bit of information helps,” Capt. John Marshall said in a news release.

Frasca, 74, was killed about 11 p.m. Oct. 6, 2016, at her home on Hiram Street. Her husband, Angelo, was injured in the attack. She sold real estate and had worked 28 years for the Trumbull County clerk of courts office until her retirement in 2002.

The police department reminds the public about the Youngstown Crime Stoppers contact number: 330-746-CLUE.

A $10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

