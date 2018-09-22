Repairs begin on Campbell sewers

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Mahoning County work crews have begun repairs on several sewers throughout the city.

Several manholes dropped out of level with the surrounding streets, causing major dips in the roads that prompted complaints from some residents.

The impacted manholes are tied into the county-owned sanitary sewers and sit in the center of the streets, which makes avoiding the road hazards difficult.

City administrator Lew Jackson told city council during a caucus session Wednesday night he provided the county engineer with a list of 24 locations where the sewers were in need of repair.

“The sanitary sewers are almost like potholes at this point. They need [to be] raised,” Jackson said.

The city alerted the county to the sewer issue weeks ago, but Jackson said the county has had its hands full as a result of inclement weather.

“With all the flooding recently, the county has been swamped pretty bad,” Jackson said.

“They came by on Monday and started spraying some of them. They’ll probably be back early next week to start cutting them and raising them out.”

There will be no road closures as a result of the construction work on the sewers.