Prayer brunch

YOUNGSTOWN

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Arlington St., will host a prayer brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Speaker will be Cynthia Palmer, elder at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Cost to attend is $15.

Revival Choir

WARREN

The Community COGIC Music Department, 310 Austin Ave. SW, will present The Revival Choir Concert at 6 p.m. next Saturday. Special guests include Pastor Rodney Posey from Cincinnati and Skyler Johnson from Columbus. This is an open door program.

Study program

YOUNGSTOWN

St. John Lutheran Church, 1429 Mahoning Ave., will host the St. John Academy students and ministry study program from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. each Tuesday in October, beginning Oct. 2, in the colonial hall. Required texts will be available for purchase. A $20 per term donation is appreciated and refreshments will be provided. To register, call the Rev. Bill Leitch or Marilyn Linberger at the church at 330-792-7462.

Catholic artist

HUBBARD

Vince Ambrosetti, a former Catholic Artist of the Year, will be leading a Parish Mission at St. Patrick Church, 357 N. Main St. The first day, Oct. 14, will feature a family concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ambrosetti has performed for at least two saints. He sang his song, “Sanctuary” during communion at Mother Teresa’s funeral in Calcutta, India. He also has composed, recorded and, by invitation of the Vatican, performed for Pope John Paul II at St. Peter’s Basilica. The other dates include: Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

It will focus on “Coming into the Presence of God.” Oct. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will focus on “Resting in the Presence of God through Forgiveness, Healing and Peace.” Oct. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will focus on “The Presence of God Alive Within Us from Table to World”.

Fellowship will take place in the church hall at the conclusion of each evening. Questions can be directed to the parish office at 330-534-1928.

Workshop scheduled

LIBERTY

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living is sponsoring a workshop on the Native American flute at 10:30 a.m. today at the centre, located at 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road. The suggested offering for today’s flute workshop is $20. There will flutes available for practice and sale. For information, questions or to reserve a space, call 330-539-0122.

Church to host events

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host several events to commemorate Respect Life Month in October. The list of events planned: blessing of animals in the Outdoor Gathering Space will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 6; evening prayer for those who have lost a child will take place in the chapel at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; praying the rosary will take place in the chapel at noon Oct. 13; blessing of a child in the womb will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 and at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14; David Haas will perform the “I Will Bring You Home” concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and anointing of the sick will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. For information, call 330-372-2215.

Spiritual program

CANFIELD

The Office of Lay Ministry Formation is once again offering Foundations in Ministry, a 20-session program to deepen the spirituality, theological knowledge and ministry skills of adults who desire to grow deeper in their faith and become a more active disciple.

Program participants learn, pray and reflect on their faith along with a community of learners.

Participants are also given the opportunity to further discern their own call to ministry. The program begins Monday. Participants continue to meet on Mondays through April 1, 2019, at the Ursuline Center, 4280 Shields Road. All sessions meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. For information, contact Pete Schafer at 330-744-8451, ext. 275, or pschafer@youngstowndiocese.org. Information and registration materials can also be found at //doy.org/ministries-2/lay-ministry/.

Grief support

LIBERTY

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, is offering “Grief Share” to all who have had a loss in their lives. The program meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13 at the church. Grief Share is a 13-week program that offers videos on these topics: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” There is discussion after each video. Contact Janice Ferry at 330-759-1924 with questions or for more information.

Guest speaker

BOARDMAN

Dr. Catherine Moran, president of the the World Apostolate of Fatima Warren/Youngstown Byzantine division, will be speaking at St. Charles (St. Matthew Room) on the Pilgrim Virgin Icon of Our Lady of Fatima at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

The 36-inch icon of Our Lady will be on display at the lecture. Moran has presented the Fatima message to more than 20,000 adults and children in Northeastern Ohio and the tri-state area. She has been the keynote speaker in many conferences and retreats. Most of her talks are taken from her book, “The Doorway to Heaven.”

Presentation on tap

SHARON, PA.

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., will host the Rev. Hicham Chehab on Oct. 7. The Rev. Mr. Chehab, a former Muslim, converted to Christianity after years of studying to become an imam, a worship leader of a mosque. He will preach the 10 a.m. worship service and will also do a presentation at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to a 3 p.m. potluck dinner and his presentation. Attendees are urged to call the church for planning purposes.

A free-will offering will be taken at the conclusion of his presentation to assist with the Mr. Chehab’s ministry. For information call 724-347-3620, option 2, or email pastordeal@stspeterandpaullcms.com.

Youth Mass

CANTON

Catholic teens in Portage and Stark counties are invited to join in prayer and celebration at the Diocese of Youngstown’s 75th Anniversary Youth Mass at 6:30 p.m. next Sunday at Christ the Servant Parish, 833 39th St. NW.

A social will follow in the parish hall with pizza and sundae bar. Teens may attend as a member of a youth group or campus ministry, or with their families. Participants are asked to RSVP to this free event at www.facebook.com/events/322571618274017/ or or by emailing your name and number of people in your party to ccase@youngstowndiocese.org.

Autumn praise concert

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will welcome local musician Sue Deutschlander at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 for a night of inspirational music. She will be joined by Rachel Aiken and Christine Habuda. A free-will offering will be taken.

Conference retreat

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a conference retreat featuring Father Tom Ryan of the religious order Congregation of St. Paul. The retreat is entitled “Prayer of Heart and Body” and will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and conclude at noon Oct. 12.

The focus will be on meditative prayer in the Christian tradition and the role of the body in prayer. A devotional approach to meditation and to yoga postures linked in graceful, flowing movements to song prayers is taught. Your prayer life will be both refreshed and deepened, says a center news release.

The cost is $450 and includes the retreat, lodging and meals from light supper Oct. 7 to lunch Oct. 12. A special commuter rate is $325 and includes the retreat, lunch/dinner meals and refreshments.

Movie showing

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will host the viewing of the movie “I Can Only Imagine” at 6 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 330-549-2333.

Gathering together

GIRARD

The congregations of Friendship Baptist and Rising Star Baptist churches will meet at 4 p.m. next Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water St. The afternoon sermon will be about the letters sent to the seven churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction. For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

