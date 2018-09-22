More than 200 enrolled at Potential Development

By Amanda Tonoli

YOUNGSTOWN

Potential Development School for Students with Autism saw a 44 percent increase in students’ enrollment from the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 school year.

The school has more than 200 students enrolled.

Paul Garchar, Potential Development executive director, said the growth is due to increased name recognition and by word-of-mouth sharing.

“There’s nothing better than a happy mom sharing her story with others who may be in need,” he said.

But the growth means added costs with a need for more staff and space.

Garchar said some of the plans to expand include building a playground, building more classrooms and renovating the south end of the elementary and middle school building.

“Increased staff is also needed for the individualized approach to education we take,” Garchar said.

For classrooms of six students each, there is one teacher and two aides, so it’s a one-staff-member to two-student ratio.

Despite being a specialized school, Garchar said Potential Development’s goal is to make the school experience as close to a typical school as possible.

Potential Development offers a range of opportunities which include bowling, basketball, track and partaking in the English Festival at Youngstown State University.

Ultimately, the facility seeks to maximize students’ independence.

“We want to set them up for the most independent living possible,” Garchar said.

This includes sharpening students’ vocational skills, as well.

Long term, Garchar said he’d like to widen the regional circle that Potential Development touches.

“If you’re in Kent or Ravenna and are going to make the 40-minute drive to Cleveland, why not drive 40 minutes to Youngstown?” he asked.

Potential Development offers structured, state-certified curriculum for students on the autism spectrum from preschool through high school.

For information about Potential Development or to donate, visit potentialdevelopment.org/.