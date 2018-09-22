POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard and Girard:

HUBBARD

Sept. 13

Recovered property: A Hubbard officer returning an inmate to the Trumbull County jail assisted an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on a traffic stop in Warren, which reportedly resulted in the recovery of the vehicle that had been stolen.

Criminal damaging: A Creed Avenue woman reported damage to a portion of her backyard fence and to a sliding-glass door, resulting in a $1,250 total damage estimate.

Sept. 14

Aggravated menacing: The owner of a North Main Street restaurant alleged that after having terminated an employee, her boyfriend called threatening to harm and kill the accuser.

Arrest: Brookfield police handed Christopher J. Scalp, 31, to Hubbard authorities. Scalp, of Prindle Avenue, Sharon, Pa., was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging him with failing to comply with a Girard Municipal Court order.

Sept. 16

Arrest: Police charged Aaron M. Mayne, 33, of Burkey Road, Austintown, with violating a protection order after a Hermitage, Pa., woman reported Mayne was at a custody exchange in Hubbard, in violation of the order she had filed April 26 in Mercer County, Pa.

Drugs: Officers in the 200 block of School Street issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Jaclyn Lewis, 20, of South Darby Road, Hermitage, with having a bag that contained a green vegetable matter consistent with marijuana.

Sept. 17

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 500 block of Stewart Avenue resulted in the arrest of Stephen R. Adams of Jerry Drive, Hubbard, on an Ohio State Highway Patrol warrant. Adams, 45, also was charged with driving under suspension.

GIRARD

Sept. 13

Assault: A North Avenue man alleged another man yelled obscenities from a vehicle as the accuser mowed his lawn, then later sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

Identity fraud: A Townsend Avenue woman told police her bank informed her that someone had tried to open a credit-card account with her personal information, but used an incorrect address.

Sept. 14

Arrest: While answering a call about a toddler who was lost in the 300 block of Kline Street, officers took into custody the child’s mother, Laken P. Cortese, 27, of nearby East Main Street, Girard, upon discovering she was wanted on a city warrant. The toddler was unharmed.

Menacing: A South Ward Avenue woman said her former boyfriend has driven past her residence several times over a three-day period, and that he made about 18 unwanted calls to her.

Overdose: Officers responded to a possible drug overdose in the 70 block of Mosier Road before a woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Drug-related charges were pending after police reportedly found four hypodermic needles, two spoons with suspected drug residue and other contraband.

Menacing: A South Randolph Street man and his daughter’s 16-year-old boyfriend each alleged having been threatened by the other as the man attempted to pick up his juvenile daughter.

Sept. 15

Possible trespassing: A Church Hill Road man told officers he heard suspicious voices outside of his side door. In addition, his girlfriend said she saw someone fleeing from the area, though police were unable to find any suspects.

Theft: A man reported a $1,500 laptop computer stolen from his vehicle while he was at a U.S. Route 422 gas station.

Stolen property: A 2003 Ford Escort that had been reported stolen in Youngstown was found in the 200 block of East Prospect Street.

Harassment: A Hazel Street man said his estranged wife has made unwanted calls to him.

Sept. 16

Criminal mischief: A Forsythe Avenue woman noticed her vehicle’s windshield was broken, resulting in a $175 damage estimate.

Possible arson: Police and firefighters responded to a trash-can fire in Liberty Township Park before a witness reported having seen someone in a black vehicle leaving the area beforehand.

Theft: A Skoplee Street man noticed the car battery had been stolen from his vehicle.

Sept. 17

Arrest: Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to arrest Lawrence Love, no information given, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant charging him with a probation violation.

Domestic violence: Robert Kwiecinski of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, faced a felony charge after his wife alleged that in an unprovoked attack, Kwiecinski, 39, choked her then punched her head and face several times, leaving her unconscious. The victim also suffered a bloody lip as well as redness and swelling, a report showed.

Theft: Douglas W. Hart, 41, of Abbey Street, Girard, was charged with stealing $17 worth of food, deodorant and spray from Family Dollar, 910 N. State St.

Sept. 18

Arrest: Authorities responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a stop sign on North Lorain Avenue before they charged James L. Probst, 57, of North Lorain, Girard, with operating a vehicle impaired and cited him on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Afterward, Probst returned to his residence, then registered a 0.202 blood-alcohol content, which is more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Harassment: A North Highland Avenue woman said a man has sent and made three days’ worth of such text messages and calls to her.

Arrest: While dealing with a disturbance on East Howard Street, officers took into custody Denise I. Farabee, 30, of West Boardman Street, Youngstown, on a Girard warrant charging failure to appear in court. Farabee also was charged with possessing a controlled substance when, authorities alleged, she had a bottle that contained seven pills that did not match the label.

Theft: Someone on East Kline Street rummaged through a car and removed a $600 laptop computer.

Harassment: A North Avenue woman alleged her brother threatened her via text messages during a series of arguments evidently related to their mother’s care.

Identity fraud: A Dravis Street woman found out someone without authorization had tried to open credit-card accounts in her name when she received a $1,693 bill from an area jewelry business.

Criminal mischief: An East Kline Street woman reported a man broke a rear storm-door window after having slammed the door during an apparent argument related to cigarettes.

Sept. 19

Arrest: Police in Boardman took custody of Henry P. Garcia III, 47, of Vienna Avenue, Niles. He was wanted on a Girard warrant.

Arrest: A motorist in a Route 422 fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru who continually flashed his bright lights attracted an officer’s attention before he charged Carl Anthonsen, 61, with operating a vehicle impaired and driving under suspension. Anthonsen, of Homewood Avenue, Hubbard, registered a 0.196 blood-alcohol content, a report showed.