BUSINESS DIGEST || Ohio’s jobless rate

Ohio’s jobless rate

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from July to August, the Associated Press reported Friday based on Ohio Department of Job and Family Services numbers.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month. It was 5 percent in August 2017. The national rate was 3.9 percent, unchanged from July and down from 4.4 percent in August 2017.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 13,900 jobs from July to August.

The agency reported job gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; other services; trade, transportation and utilities; and information exceeded losses in professional and businesses services and financial activities. Government employment increased by 4,500 jobs.

The state reported a loss of 1,800 manufacturing jobs last month and a gain of 300 construction jobs.

Study: Warren has low closing costs

WARREN

A study by SmartAsset indicates Warren ranks among the Ohio communities where home buyers can expect the lowest relative closing costs.

The study measured closing costs as a percentage of median home value at the county level.

Warren ranked third on the list, with an average closing cost of $3,813 and closing costs of 1.9 percent of home value.

Fugitive priest pleads not guilty to sex abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A fugitive priest who fled the U.S. decades ago amid allegations of child-sex abuse has been returned to New Mexico to face charges after being arrested in Morocco last year, federal officials said Friday.

Arthur J. Perrault, 80, a former Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and a former Air Force chaplain, has been charged in a federal indictment with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact between 1991 and 1992 at Kirtland Air Force Base and Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Perrault, a one-time pastor at St. Bernadette parish in Albuquerque, is one of many priests who were sent to New Mexico in the 1960s from around the country for treatment involving pedophilia.

At a court appearance Friday, Perrault pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him.

Sheriff: Shooter had mental illness but legally owned gun

ABERDEEN, Md.

The woman who killed three people and wounded others before shooting herself to death at a Maryland drugstore warehouse had been diagnosed with a mental illness and used a legally purchased gun in the rampage, a law-enforcement official said Friday.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told news reporters Friday that the suspect, 26-year-old Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County, had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016.

Gahler said she used a handgun that she legally purchased in March to fire a total of 13 rounds Thursday morning and died after shooting herself in the head.

Staff/wire reports