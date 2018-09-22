Judiciary Committee extends deadline for Ford terms for testimony

WASHINGTON (AP)

The Senate Judiciary Committee is giving Christine Blasey Ford more time to decide on the terms for her to testify about allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens.

That’s according to a late-night tweet from Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Grassley said he “just granted another extension” to Ford.

They have been in a high-stakes negotiation over the terms of her appearance at the committee. Grassley set a 10 p.m. deadline Friday for her to respond to the panel’s latest offer.

But as the deadline neared, Ford’s attorney asked for another day. The length of Grassley’s extension is unclear.

Grassley addressed his tweet to Kavanaugh and said he hopes the judge understands and added Ford should decide “so we can move on.”