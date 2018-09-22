Births


September 22, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Echo Reeves, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 20.

Eric and Melissa Arden, Canfield, girl, Sept. 20.

Joe and Nicole Alexander, Canfield, girl, Sept. 20.

Garrick and Ashlee Timm, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 20.

