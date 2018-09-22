Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Echo Reeves, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 20.
Eric and Melissa Arden, Canfield, girl, Sept. 20.
Joe and Nicole Alexander, Canfield, girl, Sept. 20.
Garrick and Ashlee Timm, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 20.
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Echo Reeves, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 20.
Eric and Melissa Arden, Canfield, girl, Sept. 20.
Joe and Nicole Alexander, Canfield, girl, Sept. 20.
Garrick and Ashlee Timm, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 20.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.