YSU professor on leave for inappropriate behavior

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University placed a tuba professor on paid administrative leave on allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In an investigative report obtained by The Vindicator, the university determined Brian Kiser violated the university’s discrimination/harassment policy.

“Kiser created a sexually hostile environment for [a student] at the University, which culminated in ... Kiser touching her in a sexual manner and professing his love for her,” the report states.

The report said student interviews revealed that Kiser sought out attractive, young female students to baby-sit for him.

The actions the student accused Kiser of included touching her hip, running his fingers through her hair and touching her face while at a bar.

The report also describes “troubling ... possible grooming behavior” that included personal text messages to students.

In a text message included with the report, Kiser sent pictures of “provocatively attired” women whom he told the student “got nothing on you.”

The report recommends taking action in reference to Kiser and to prohibit him from contacting the student in question.