Trumbull Regional's 13th annual Pink Ribbon run/walk is Saturday
WARREN — Trumbull Regional Medical Center will host its 13th Annual Pink Ribbon Run-Walk on Saturday The communitywide event is designed to raise awareness for breast cancer, prevention, diagnosis and survivorship, as well as encourage health and fitness.
Registration/check-in begins at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m.
Participants have the option to run or walk the 1 mile or certified 5K course. The race will start near the hospital, 1353 E. Market St., and proceed through residential areas.
Health information, vendor displays and the opportunity to schedule annual screening mammograms will be available at the event. The entry fee is $20.
