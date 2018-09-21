Time changed for tonight's Ursuline-Warren Harding football game
WARREN — Due to an enhanced risk of storms, tonight’s football game between Warren G. Harding and Ursuline high schools has been moved to 8 p.m., weather permitting.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. at Mollenkopf Stadium.
The WGH Raider Band Parent-Senior Recognition scheduled for tonight has been canceled and will be rescheduled for another time.
