Time changed for tonight's Ursuline-Warren Harding football game


September 21, 2018 at 3:08p.m.

WARREN — Due to an enhanced risk of storms, tonight’s football game between Warren G. Harding and Ursuline high schools has been moved to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The WGH Raider Band Parent-Senior Recognition scheduled for tonight has been canceled and will be rescheduled for another time.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000