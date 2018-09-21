Pa. teen pleads not guilty to charges from Warren dispute

Staff report

WARREN

Jasmine J. Hoover, 18, of Fredonia, Pa., pleaded not guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident in a May 21 dispute in Warren.

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set her bond at $50,000. A Trumbull County grand jury secretly indicted her this week. She was booked into the Trumbull County jail Wednesday.

A Warren police report says a 19-year-old pregnant city woman suffered injuries from being thrown off a car on Charles Avenue Southeast when the car stopped abruptly. She was then run over, police said.

A witness said the victim and the car’s driver, Hoover, were talking before the incident, then the victim got angry and jumped on the hood and banged on the windshield.