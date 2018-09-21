Pa. teen pleads not guilty to charges from Warren dispute
Staff report
WARREN
Jasmine J. Hoover, 18, of Fredonia, Pa., pleaded not guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident in a May 21 dispute in Warren.
Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set her bond at $50,000. A Trumbull County grand jury secretly indicted her this week. She was booked into the Trumbull County jail Wednesday.
A Warren police report says a 19-year-old pregnant city woman suffered injuries from being thrown off a car on Charles Avenue Southeast when the car stopped abruptly. She was then run over, police said.
A witness said the victim and the car’s driver, Hoover, were talking before the incident, then the victim got angry and jumped on the hood and banged on the windshield.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 10, 2017 6:31 p.m.
Pa. man pleads guilty to assaulting Brookfield police officer
- April 24, 2018 midnight
Woman posts $50,000 bond after arraignment in supermarket bat assault
- February 27, 2017 1:45 p.m.
UPDATE | Bond for man in Saturday's shooting set at $5M
- January 20, 2017 9:10 a.m.
Pa. man sentenced for assaulting Brookfield police chief
- January 4, 2018 11:44 a.m.
Champion man sentenced to prison for shooting death in Warren
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.