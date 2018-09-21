Pa. teen pleads not guilty to charges from Warren dispute


September 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Jasmine J. Hoover, 18, of Fredonia, Pa., pleaded not guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident in a May 21 dispute in Warren.

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set her bond at $50,000. A Trumbull County grand jury secretly indicted her this week. She was booked into the Trumbull County jail Wednesday.

A Warren police report says a 19-year-old pregnant city woman suffered injuries from being thrown off a car on Charles Avenue Southeast when the car stopped abruptly. She was then run over, police said.

A witness said the victim and the car’s driver, Hoover, were talking before the incident, then the victim got angry and jumped on the hood and banged on the windshield.

