Surplus food/clothing

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, will have a food distribution from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Recipients must bring proper identification.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit St., Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring proper identification.

Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, 345 Oak Hill Ave., free food boxes, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Entrance A. Recipients must bring proper identification.

