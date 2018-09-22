Struthers safety services director cited for contempt

STRUTHERS

The city’s safety services director was cited for contempt of court by Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone after an altercation this week.

A court order, released Friday, says Ed Wildes, safety services director, on Monday confronted Judge Leone in a hallway outside of the courtroom, in front of “defendants, attorneys, witnesses, court staff and city employees,” over the location of the city’s community service supervisor, Ralph Centofani, and his probationers.

The order says Judge Leone told Wildes the probationers were working at a soup kitchen in Youngstown.

According to the order, Wildes became irate at that point and began yelling he wanted the probationers working in Struthers, and that he wished to speak with Centofani.

After that exchange, Judge Leone told Wildes the probationers and Centofani were under the control of the court and not the safety services director, which the report suggests further enraged Wildes.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.