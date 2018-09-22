Struthers safety services director cited for contempt
STRUTHERS
The city’s safety services director was cited for contempt of court by Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone after an altercation this week.
A court order, released Friday, says Ed Wildes, safety services director, on Monday confronted Judge Leone in a hallway outside of the courtroom, in front of “defendants, attorneys, witnesses, court staff and city employees,” over the location of the city’s community service supervisor, Ralph Centofani, and his probationers.
The order says Judge Leone told Wildes the probationers were working at a soup kitchen in Youngstown.
According to the order, Wildes became irate at that point and began yelling he wanted the probationers working in Struthers, and that he wished to speak with Centofani.
After that exchange, Judge Leone told Wildes the probationers and Centofani were under the control of the court and not the safety services director, which the report suggests further enraged Wildes.
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 18, 2018 4:45 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SATURDAY
- December 21, 2017 9:55 a.m.
Leone sworn in as new Struthers Municipal Court judge
- May 2, 2017 9:13 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | Dominic Leone III surges ahead for Struthers judge
- May 2, 2017 9:29 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | Leone wins bid for Struthers judge
- February 19, 2018 12:19 a.m.
Probation operations expand at Struthers Muny Court
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.